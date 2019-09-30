CVS Health stops selling Zantac

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has stopped selling Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Zantac (ranitidine) products at its stores, citing a recent alert by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the heartburn drug could contain low levels of a probable human carcinogen, the Wall Street Journal reports.

CVS said it made the decision "out of an abundance of caution." Though there's no recall of the product, customers who bought Zantac products at CVS can return them for a refund.

Sanofi is working with the FDA and is conducting its own investigations, a Sanofi spokesman said.

The FDA said the chemical, NDMA, could cause harm in large amount, but the levels it's finding in preliminary tests of Zantac "barely exceed amounts you might find in common foods."