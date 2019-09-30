U.K. will leave EU on Oct. 31, hopefully with deal, Javid says

The U.K. will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 and will hopefully have a deal in hand by then, Finance Minister Sajid Javid said.

"Hopefully we leave with a deal," he told ITV. "If we cannot strike a deal, I think it's important to leave in any case and leave with no deal. It is not perfect but it is appropriate that we leave on the 31st."

Javid refused to say how the government could deliver Brexit if there's no deal given a law demands the prime minister delay U.K.'s exit from the EU in such a case.

He said the legislation would make things more difficult, but the government's policy is unchanged -- "we well be leaving on the 31st," Javid said.

