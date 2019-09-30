Occidental on track for up to $15B of asset sales

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) says it's on track to deliver $10B-$15B of planned asset sales and remains confident in its deleveraging strategy.

The company, which is being criticized by activist investor Carl Icahn for its purchase of Anadarko, said it has sold Anadarko's Mozambique LNG stake to Total (OTCPK:TTFNF) for $3.9B, sold its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings for $650M, and expects it joint venture with Ecopetrol to develop Midland Basin acreage to close before year-end.

“Upon completion of our recent initiatives, we will have reached approximately $10B of our targeted divestitures with more to follow," said President and CEO Vicki Hollub.