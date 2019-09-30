Stocks point to modest gain at the open

U.S. futures point to the three major stock averages opening with a modest gain as Trump administration said it's "not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time," after reports on Friday suggested otherwise.

S&P futures are up 0.3% , Nasdaq futures rise 0.4% , and Dow futures gain 0.3% , or up 77 points.

Stoxx Europe 600 index is little changed at 391.76, the FTSE 100 is up 0.1%, and the DAX slips 0.1%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.6% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closes up 0.3% , and in Singapore, the FTSE Straits Times index falls 0.3% .