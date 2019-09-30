Stocks point to modest gain at the open

U.S. futures point to the three major stock averages opening with a modest gain as Trump administration said it's "not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time," after reports on Friday suggested otherwise.
S&P futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures rise 0.4%, and Dow futures gain 0.3%, or up 77 points.
Stoxx Europe 600 index is little changed at 391.76, the FTSE 100 is up 0.1%, and the DAX slips 0.1%.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.6%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closes up 0.3%, and in Singapore, the FTSE Straits Times index falls 0.3%.
Crude oil November futures fall 0.4% to $55.70 per barrel.
