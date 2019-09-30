ASSA ABLOY acquires Placard in Australia

ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZF) has acquired Placard, Australia's largest secure card manufacturer for an undisclosed sum.

"Placard is a strategic technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group. The company reinforces our current offering within secure cards. The acquisition of Placard considerably enhances the Group´s position in the Pacific smart card market and will provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

Sales for FY2019 are expected to reach about AUD63M (approx. SEK520 M) with a good EBIT margin and the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.