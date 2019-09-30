Pfizer reports positive data from late-stage BEACON CRC trial

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announces results from the interim analysis of the Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial evaluating the combination of BRAFTOVI (encorafenib), MEKTOVI (binimetinib), and cetuximab (BRAFTOVI Triplet), in patients with advanced BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), following one or two lines of therapy.

The results show significant improvements in overall survival and objective response rates for the BRAFTOVI Triplet and BRAFTOVI Doublet combination (BRAFTOVI and cetuximab), compared to cetuximab plus irinotecan-containing regimens (Control), and provide analysis of the efficacy and safety of the BRAFTOVI Triplet compared to the BRAFTOVI Doublet.

BRAFTOVI Triplet showed a median OS of 9.0 months, compared to 5.4 months for Control. An improved ORR of 26% was observed in BRAFTOVI Triplet compared to 2% for Control.

These data will be presented today at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The Company expects to submit the results of the trial for marketing approval in U.S. in Q4 2019.