Cal-Maine Foods' egg sales rose 1.7% in Q1

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reports egg sales rose 1.7% Y/Y to 254.424M in Q1.

Specialty-egg sales accounted for 44.9% of total revenue, up 1070 bps Y/Y reflecting less volatility in the average selling price for specialty eggs.

Average price down 30% to $0.915 per dozen.

The average selling price for specialty eggs fell 1.4% to $1.863 per dozen.

The Southeast large market average price for conventional eggs dropped 40.7%.

SG&A expense rate up 450 bps to 17.6%.

Pursuant to the quarterly loss, the Company has cut the dividend until a subsequent profitable quarter. Their policy is to pay one-third of the quarterly income as cash dividend.

