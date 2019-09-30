MC Digital Realty to buy another plot of land in Tokyo

The joint venture of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) and Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCPK:MSBHF) agrees to acquire an additional plot of land located in Greater Tokyo's Inzai data center cluster, near the five-acre parcel MC Digital Realty acquired earlier this year.

The first building to be constructed on the new land parcel will be a 36-megawatt facility, followed by a 30-megawatt facility and an 18-megawatt facility, each subject to customer demand.

The two parcels will be combined to construct a connected campus, expected to deliver more than 120 megawatts of total IT capacity for global and regional customers.

MC Digital Realty expects to close on the acquisition in Q1 2020.