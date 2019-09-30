Merck's Recarbrio successful in late-stage RESTORE-IMI 2 study

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces that the Phase 3 RECARBRIO (imipenem 500 mg, cilastatin 500 mg, and relebactam 250 mg) RESTORE-IMI 2 trial met its primary endpoint.
The trial investigated the efficacy and safety of Merck’s RECARBRIO in adult patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP).
Results showed that RECARBRIO met both the primary and key secondary endpoints of statistical non-inferiority compared to piperacillin/tazobactam in Day 28 all-cause mortality and clinical response at early follow up, respectively, in the modified intent-to-treat (MITT) population.
Rates of adverse events observed in the trial were similar in both groups. Merck plans to present the full data at a scientific congress in 2020.
RECARBRIO is a combination of imipenem/cilastatin and relebactam, and is administered intravenously.
