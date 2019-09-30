Forever 21 joins the mall graveyard

Mall retailer Forever 21 officially files for bankruptcy.

The company says the restructuring will allow it to focus on the profitable core part of its operations and shut some international locations.

"We have requested approval to close up to 178 stores across the U.S. The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords," reads a Forever 21 statement.

Forever 21 is Simon Property Group's (NYSE:SPG) seventh-largest in-line tenant in terms of how much rent it brings the landlord, with 99 stores across its portfolio.