Spirit MTA closes on sale of Academy Sports distribution center

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) closes on the previously announce sale of a distribution center in Katy, TX, leased to Academy Sports + Outdoors.

In connection with the closing, the buyer assumed the outstanding CMBS debt; after closing costs and the receipt of October rent, Spirit MTA received net proceeds of ~$6.9M.

In addition, Jackson Hsieh has stepped down from Spirit MTA's board of trustees, effective Sept. 27, 2019.

“We will continue to market our remaining assets for sale, and thereafter in conjunction with our board will make distributions and begin our liquidation process," said SMTA President and CEO Ricardo Rodriguez.

