Humana, UNH downgraded on Medicare Advantage risk

BMO downgrades Humana (NYSE:HUM) and UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Matt Borsch cites "uncertainty regarding November 2020 election outcomes."

The analyst says HUM and UNH are "more heavily tied" to Medicare Advantage, which seems to have continued bipartisan support, but there could be a shift towards less favorable regulation if President Trump loses re-election.

BMO cuts its HUM target from $345 to $290.

Humana shares are down 0.4% pre-market to $256.50. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.