Thor Industries cites improvement in FQ4
Sep. 30, 2019 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) reports sales rose 23.3% in FQ4 to $2.31B as the inclusion of the European RV segment was partially offset by a 17.6% drop in North American Towable RV sales and an 8.1% decrease in North American Motorized RV sales.
- Gross margin improved 140 bps during the quarter to 14.4%, reflecting favorable product mix as well as labor and warranty cost percentage improvements.
- "We are encouraged by the improvement in the North American RV Towables segment in the fourth quarter, as we saw our flexible business model and the benefits of our variable cost structure drive improvement in margins for the quarter," notes Thor CEO Bob Martin.
- Shares of Thor are down 1.88% premarket to $48.00.
