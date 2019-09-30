Seeking Alpha
Bed Bath & Beyond rallies after Wedbush upgrade

|About: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)|By:, SA News Editor

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) breaks higher after catching an upgrade from Wedbush to an Outperform rating.

The firm is optimistic that Bed Bath & Beyond will see earnings improvement over the next few years as a turnaround takes hold. The sale of real estate and non-core assets is also seen improving the financial picture.

The consensus sell-side rating on Bed Bath & Beyond is Hold.

Shares of BBBY are up 3.54% premarket to $10.24 vs. the 52-week trading range of $7.31 to $19.57.

