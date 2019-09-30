AVEO Oncology moves forward with Fotivda study

AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) says it has initiated enrollment in an open-label, multi-center Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating Fotivda (tivozanib),.

The company says the Phase 1b portion will evaluate the "safety, tolerability, dose limiting toxicity, maximum tolerated dose and preliminary anti-tumor activity" starting with 1.0mg of tivozanib for 21 days followed by 7 days rest together with 1500mg of durvalumab every 28 days.

The trial is being conducted as part of a clinical collaboration between AVEO and AstraZeneca. AVEO is serving as the study sponsor, with study costs shared equally by both parties and clinical drug supplied by each respective company.

