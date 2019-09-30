NextEra Energy Partners to buy Meade Pipeline for $1.37B

NextEra Enegy Partners (NYSE:NEP) agrees to acquire Meade Pipeline Co., which owns a 39.2% interest in the Central Penn Line, a 185-mile intrastate natural gas pipeline that provides the Marcellus Shale region access to the mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S., with capacity to transport and deliver as much as 1.7B cf/day of natural gas.

The $1.37B deal includes a ~$90M future expansion opportunity at the existing pipeline, which would add 600M cf/day of natural gas capacity to Central Penn through the addition of compression at new and existing stations.

NEP expects Meade Pipeline to yield a double-digit return to its limited partner unitholders and generate a ~14% cash available for distribution yield.