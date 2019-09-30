Amgen -2.0% after early stage AMG 510 data disappoints

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) moves down 2.0% in premarket trading after disclosing new data from the ongoing early-stage study evaluating AMG 510 in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors.

The Phase 1 study enrolled 76 patients with KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors; data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2019 Congress include a subset of 55 evaluable patients as of the July 2019 cutoff.

Of 29 with colorectal cancer, 12 patients received target dose of 960 mg once daily and 10 remain on treatment; one patient in dose cohort experienced partial response and 10 had stable disease for a disease control rate of 92%.

For 13 evaluable patients with non-small cell lung cancer, receiving 960 mg, seven (54%) achieved a partial response at one or more timepoints, and six achieved stable disease.

AMG 510 continues to be well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities.

Amgen is initiating combination studies to further explore potential of AMG 510 in lung and colorectal tumors.