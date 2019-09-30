Blackstone to buy Colony Industrial for $5.9B

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) will acquire Colony Industrial, the industrial real estate assets and affiliated industrial operating platform of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), for $5.9B, marking Colony's pivot to focus on digital infrastructure, emerging markets, and energy.

Colony Capital surges 14% in premarket trading.

At the same time, the deal builds up Blackstone's holdings of logistics properties that stand to benefit from e-commerce growth.

The Colony Industrial last-mile industrial portfolio represents the majority of the total transaction and includes 60M square feet of infill, logistics assets across 465 light industrial buildings in 26 U.S. markets.

The deal also includes Colony's 51% stake in a 4M-square-foot portfolio of bulk distribution assets and the affiliated operating platform that manages the properties of both portfolios.

Aggregate net sales proceeds to Colony are expected to be more than $1.2B.

