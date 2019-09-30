Sempra Energy to sell Peru businesses to China Yangtze Power for $3.59B

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) agrees to sell its equity interests in its Peruvian businesses, including its 83.6% stake in Luz del Sur, to China Yangtze Power for $3.59B.

SRE says it will use proceeds from the sale to strengthen its balance sheet and meet growing capital needs of its core utilities in California and Texas.

The company says an active sales process continues for its electric businesses in Chile, and it expects to announce an agreement during Q4.

SRE also says its Sempra LNG subsidiary entered into an MoU with China Yangtze Power parent China Three Gorges Corp. about potential cooperation in supplying liquefied natural gas in China; participation is subject to finalization of a definitive agreement, among other factors.