Cabot Oil & Gas to sell non-core pipeline stake for $256M

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) agrees to sell its 20% ownership interest in Meade Pipeline, owner of a 39.2% stake in the Central Penn natural gas pipeline system, to NextEra Energy Partners for $256M.

COG says the deal proceeds will help it continue to return capital to shareholders through a combination of a growing dividend and a share repurchase program.

Based on YTD buybacks and anticipated dividend payments for the year, COG says it expects to return at least $490M of capital to shareholders in 2019, far exceeding its minimum return of capital target of 50% of annual free cash flow.