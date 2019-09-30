MSCI to license ESG data to Intercontinental Exchange

Under their expanded alliance, MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) will license ESG data to Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) ICE Data Services for index construction, while ICE Data Services' fixed income pricing and reference data will be integrated into MSCI's platform.

The expansion also includes a long-term extension of ICE's existing license agreement for listed futures based on MSCI Indexes.

ICE Data Services will use MSCI's ESG data to offer ESG-weighted versions of ICE's fixed income indexes.

ICE plans to launch futures on the MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders Index, MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index, MSCI World ESG Leaders Index, and the MSCI USA Climate Change Index on ICE Futures U.S. during Q4 2019.