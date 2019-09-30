FDA OKs Turning Point's IND for TPX-0046

The FDA clears Turning Point Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:TPTX) IND for TPX-0046, a novel therapy targeting solid tumors with abnormal RET genes by inhibiting RET and SRC kinases.

Under the IND, the company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 first-in-human, open-label study later this year. The phase 1 portion will have a dose-finding design to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical activity of TPX-0046 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring oncogenic RET fusions or mutations.

The phase 2 portion will evaluate the preliminary efficacy of TPX-0046 in multiple cohorts.