Teekay's Yamal LNG tanker JV blocked by U.S. sanctions on COSCO

Teekay Group says it is postponing its investor day event, scheduled for Oct. 2 in New York, "to fully focus on avoiding undue disruption to Teekay LNG's business from certain complex issues that have recently emerged."

TK -4% , TGP -3.8% pre-market; Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) also will be on watch.

Teekay says U.S. sanctions on two units of Chinese shipper COSCO for allegedly carrying Iranian crude oil has blocked its 50-50 Yamal LNG joint venture, as its partner China LNG Shipping Ltd. is 50% owned by COSCO.

The JV owns four on-the-water ARC7 ice-breaking tankers which carry gas from the massive Yamal LNG production facility in the Russian Arctic and two ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings.

Given the significant size of COSCO Dalian's tanker fleet, the COSCO sanctions are having a "pronounced positive impact on spot tanker rates," Teekay also notes.