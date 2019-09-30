Acasti Pharma updates on Trilogy 1 and 2 trials; shares up 4% premarket

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) reports additional milestones reached and provides a business update on its clinical trials.

ACST's TRILOGY Phase 3 trials in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia continue to progress, and the Company remains on track to report topline TRILOGY 1 and 2 results in December 2019 and January 2020, respectively.

Both of TRILOGY studies have achieved 100% patient randomization, and nearly 80% of the patients in both studies combined have now completed their 6-month plan.

Data clean up is approx. 90% complete in TRILOGY 1.

In addition to the preliminary topline data, the Company plans to present the full data set, including results for key secondary and exploratory endpoints of interest such as Non-HDL-C, LDL-C, VLDL, HDL-C and HbA1c at key scientific meetings in 2020.