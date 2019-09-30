Baird steps to the sidelines on Wells Fargo

Baird analyst David George downgrades Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to neutral from outperform, saying low interest rates and slow growth may delay improving earnings run rate and efficiency ratio.

Sees Wells Fargo exiting consent order with the Fed and balance sheet cap next year.

Regulatory attention, business model changes, and unfavorable headlines will make it difficult to turn growth around without macro help, he writes.

George's neutral rating contrasts with Quant rating of Very Bullish and SA Authors' rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 8 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

In the past six months, Wells Fargo has risen 4.0% vs. the financial sector median performance of +4.4%.