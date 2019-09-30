Wells Fargo confident on Emergent BioSolutions

Wells Fargo names Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) as one of its top healthcare picks for the remainder of the year.

Analyst David Maris: "We expect the shares to continue to trade well following the 9/3/19 announcement of a U.S. government contract for ACAM2000, its smallpox vaccine worth approximately $2 billion. Additionally, we expect a November 2019 analyst day to provide ambitious long-term targets and an optimistic outlook for the remainder of 2019 and 2020. EBS is trading at an approximate 20% discount to our terminal multiple DCF-based price target."

WF has an Outperform rating on EBS and price target of $64 vs. the average sell-side PT of $65.56.