Urban Outfitters +3% after Wells Fargo boost

Wells Fargo lifts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform after taking in management commentary at a consumer conference last week.

"We believe the possibility of positive comps and flattish GMs in 4Q are squarely on the table – presenting meaningful upside to numbers (and potentially multiple as investors look to 1H20’s very easy setup)," advises WF.

The firm sees URBN capable of executing a turnaround. A new price target is lined up at $30 vs. $25 prior and the average sell-side PT of $27.78.