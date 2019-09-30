ConocoPhillips completes $2.7B U.K. sale; discontinues Austin Chalk work

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it completed its previously announced sale of two U.K. subsidiaries to Chrysaor for $2.675B and has discontinued exploration activities in the Louisiana's Austin Chalk trend, confirming earlier reports.

COP says it will record ~$120M in Q3 pre-tax charges related to the Austin Chalk dry hole as well as a non-cash leasehold impairment.

In the first six months of 2019, production associated with the U.K. assets sold totaled 72K boe/day; COP says the sale will not affect its Q3 production guidance.