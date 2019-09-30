Atossa Genetics reports positive Endoxifen data

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is up 2% premarket on announcing preliminary results from its Phase 1 study of its modified-release tablet form of oral Endoxifen. All objectives were successfully met.

No unexpected and serious adverse events were observed and tablet form of oral Endoxifen was well tolerated.

The results support advancing Company's modified-release tablet into a Phase 2 study which expected to begin in Q4.

ATOS also recently completed a successful Phase 2 study of topical form of Endoxifen in which a significant reduction of MBD was achieved among study participants who applied the stronger dose of topical Endoxifen.