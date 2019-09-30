Ericsson to partner on KDDI 5G deployment

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) will supply KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY) with Radio Access Network equipment for the Japanese telecom's 5G deployment.

That will help KDDIY roll out commercial 5G in several parts of Japan on sub-6 GHz and 28 GHz bands for 5G New Radio.

The two have been working together on 5G for nearly four years (since November 2015), and have carried out a number of joint tests across use casss on the 4.5 GHz and 28 GHz bands, including 5G and LTE interworking.

Nokia also announced being chosen as a primary partner by KDDI for the 5G deployment.