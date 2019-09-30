Apple's 2020 iPhone could drive growth - JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) 2019 product cycle is stronger than the "muted expectations" and expects sentiment to "improve materially" with upward revisions to this year's volume expectations.

Strong adoption of the 5G iPhone expected in 2020 "will drive high investor confidence in the sustainability of revenue growth even in the backdrop of a mature smartphone market."

JPMorgan has an Overweight rating on Apple and sets the PT at $265 for the end of 2020 and $243 for 2019.