Regency Centers acquires Circle Marina Center

Regency Centers REG announced the off-market acquisition of Circle Marina Center 120K-sq. ft. in the heart of Long Beach, CA.

The surrounding demographics consist of a population of nearly 0.25M with an average home value of $0.95M.

In 2018, Long Beach was home to more than $5B in private/public development and over 60 projects are currently in development.

"Our objective is to take full advantage of Circle Marina’s location and bring the best face forward for the future." said John Mehigan, Senior Vice President and Senior Market Officer for Regency Centers.