Total closes deal for operating stake in Mozambique LNG project
Sep. 30, 2019 9:35 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Total (TOT +0.1%) says it has closed the $3.9B acquisition of Anadarko's 26.5% operating stake in the Mozambique LNG project, calling it a "one of a kind asset that perfectly fits with our strategy and expands our position in LNG."
- Anadarko led the Mozambique project but was replaced by TOT after the French firm agreed to buy its African assets for $8.8B as part of the Occidental takeover.
- TOT says nearly 90% of Mozambique LNG's production has been sold through long-term contracts with key liquefied natural gas buyers in Asia and in Europe.
- The company says closing operations remain ongoing in relation to Anadarko's assets in Algeria, Ghana and South Africa.