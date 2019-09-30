Trovagene reports positive mid-stage data from Onvansertib study at ESMO

Trovagene (TROV +14.3% ) announces that results from the Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) were presented at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology Conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, September 28th.

The presentation highlighted the favorable safety profile and clinical efficacy of onvansertib, as well as correlative biomarker data from the recently completed Phase 1b trial.

The Phase 2 AML trial of onvansertib in combination with decitabine will enroll 32 patients.

The primary efficacy endpoint of objective response (CR + CRi) will be assessed in patients who complete at least 1 cycle of treatment.

Onvansertib is an oral, highly-selective Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor with a half-life of ~24 hours.