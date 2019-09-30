AXA completes NorthStar Realty Europe merger

The acquisition of NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) by AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets (OTCQX:AXAHF), acting as manager of one of its funds, is completed.

Each share of NRE common stock outstanding as of the merger was cancelled and converted automatically into the right to receive an amount in cash equal to the sum of $1.68 plus the U.S. dollar equivalent of €9.26 plus the U.S. dollar equivalent of £3.82.

After the settlement of the previously disclosed forward exchange contracts to hedge the non-U.S. dollar portions of the merger consideration, the U.S. dollar consideration to be paid for each share of NRE common stock is ~$17.01.

As a result, NRE's common stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

