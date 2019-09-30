Brookfield Business Partners invests in BrandSafway

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU +0.6% ), along with its institutional partners, agrees to buy half of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's ownership interest in Brand Industrial Services, also known as BrandSafway.

After the investment, Brookfield and funds managed by CD&R will each own ~45% of the company, while BrandSafway management will continue to own a minority stake in the business.

The Brookfield group's investment will be funded with ~$1.3B of equity; Brookfield Business Partners intends to fund ~$400M, with the balance being funded by institutional partners.

The deal is expected to occur in Q1 2020.

BrandSafway, which has more than $5B in annual revenue, delivers scaffolding and other work access solutions, forming and shoring equipment, and numerous specialty industrial services to more than 30,000 customers in more than 30 countries. Its products and services support range of global infrastructure ranging from refineries and petrochemical plants, to commercial buildings, bridges, hydroelectric dams, and other power facilities.