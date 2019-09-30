Apple, techs lead stocks to early gains

Stocks open slightly higher, as investors set aside last Friday's reports that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges; S&P and Nasdaq both +0.4% , Dow +0.3% .

A Treasury Department spokesperson said over the weekend that the U.S. "is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time," which combined with better than expected economic data out of China, has eased investor sentiment.

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.2% and Germany's DAX +0.1% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.9% .

In the U.S., Apple ( +1.5% ) enjoys an early boost after J.P. Morgan lifted its stock price target to $265 from $243 and raised its iPhone estimates for Q3 and the upcoming Q4.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors trade higher at the open, led by information technology ( +0.6% ), consumer staples ( +0.4% ) and industrials ( +0.4% ), while the energy sector ( -0.5% ) is lower as crude oil prices continue to decline, with November WTI crude -1.3% to $55.16/bbl and down 13% from its high on Sept. 16.