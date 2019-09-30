New Media, Gannett set meetings to approve merger

New Media Investment Group (NEWM +1.8% ) and Gannett (GCI +1.4% ) have set special meetings for their shareholders to vote on New Media's acquisition of Gannett.

New Media set its meeting for 8 a.m. ET Nov. 14. Sept. 26 was the record date for the special meeting, the same day that the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period on the deal expired.

And Gannett set its meeting for 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 14; Sept. 26 was also the record date for that meeting.

Aside from approval by both groups of shareholders, the deal needs clearance from the European Commission. It's expected to close by year-end.