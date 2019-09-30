Uxin enters definitive divestiture agreement

Uxin (UXIN -1.6% ) enters into a definitive agreement with Golden Pacer to divest its loan facilitation-related business. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2019.

UXIN announced in July that it had entered a binding term sheet with Golden Pacer related to the divestiture.

The company will receive $100M in cash and certain preferred shares of Golden Pacer, representing about 18.4% of Golden Pacer's share capital.

Uxin will also have the right to appoint one director to Golden Pacer's board.