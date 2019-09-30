JLL creates tech division

Underlining its commitment to tech in the commercial real estate space, JLL (JLL +0.8% ) names Mihir Shah and Yishai Lerner, who have led JLL Spark since 2017, as co-CEOs of JLL Technologies.

They'll also join the company's global executive board.

JLL Spark, which was was created to speed up the adoption of technology in commercial real estate, will become part of JLL Technologies, along with teams that create digital products and services for the company and its clients.

JLL Spark, a $100M venture fund, has invested in 14 proptech startups to date.