Facebook to pay only some publishers for news section - WSJ

Facebook (FB +0.3% ) will pay some -- but not most -- news publishers whose headlines will appear in a new section devoted to news, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A previous report suggested that Facebook had approached well known news outlets (including Dow Jones, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Business Insider, BuzzFeed and others) about paying as much as $3M annually to license news articles for a new tab.

Now a source tells WSJ Facebook never planned to pay all the linked outlets, going with an approach similar to that in its Watch tab, which features videos not paid for by Facebook.

The company plans to pay about one-quarter of the publications involved at launch, according to the report.