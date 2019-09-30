KKR, Carlyle are most at risk from private-equity reform bill - Morgan Stanley

Alternative money managers' stocks could continue to waver after Senator Elizabeth Warren's proposed legislation that seeks to curb certain practices in the private equity industry, writes Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys.

He has hold-equivalent ratings on both KKR (KKR -1.2% ) and Carlyle Group (CG -1.2% ).

KKR, which gets 50%-70% of its long-term earnings power from PE, and CG, with 57% from PE, are the most exposed to regulatory risk, Cyprys said.

Blackstone (BX -2.2% ) and Apollo Global Management (APO -1.2% ) have less exposure due to their more diverse business lines.

Carlyle's Quant rating Neutral, KKR Quant Rating is also Neutral.

