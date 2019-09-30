'Stars are aligning' for Emerson, RBC says in upgrade

Emerson (EMR +0.7%) is higher after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $77 price target, raised from $65, as CEO David Farr prepares to retire and activist investors could be circling the company.
"We continue to believe that a two-way breakup separating Automation Solutions (66% of sales) and Commercial & Residential Solutions (34%) could transpire before Farr's departure rather than after," RBC analyst Deane Dray writes.
EMR's relative price-to-earnings ratio is at the bottom of its historical range, "and we have a bias to add some quality cyclical exposure paired with our ongoing 75% defensive sector weighting," Dray says.
Dray prefers more defensive stocks such as Xylem (XYL -0.4%), whose water valves and pumps sold to water utilities are less economically sensitive than EMR's energy business, but he still believes the potential for significant change at EMR - catalyzed by either an activist or outgoing CEO Farr - is a good enough reason to buy the stock.
