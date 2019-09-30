WeWork is running out of cash - WSJ

WeWork (WE) needs to stop burning cash and its new co-CEOs are considering thousands of job cuts, selling recently acquired businesses, and removing previous luxuries like the private jet.

WE had $2.5B in cash as of June 30 and is currently burning through $700M per quarter, according to Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Chris Lane. At this rate, WeWork will run out of money some time after Q1 2020.

Last year, WeWork made a bond offering that requires the company to keep at least $500M in cash.

Source: WSJ.