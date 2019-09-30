Tegna holder Standard General takes more active stance

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shareholder Standard General has switched its SEC ownership disclosure to a 13D from a 13G, pointing to a more active stance on its investment.

Since filing its 13G on Aug. 14, Standard General has "observed news articles, disclosures by the Issuer, and third party research reports regarding possible M&A activity relating to the Issuer."

Pointing to experience as shareholders and directors of TV broadcasters and a "successful track record of overseeing acquisitions, mergers and sales processes" of those companies, Standard General now intends to become actively engaged with Tegna.

"These activities may include speaking with management, the board, other shareholders, and third parties to gather information and share the Reporting Persons’ views on the Issuer’s strategic alternatives, including the previously disclosed offers for the Issuer as well any other proposals that may be made to the Issuer."