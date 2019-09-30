Apartment Investment sees 2020 pro forma FFO growth 5%-7%

Apartment Investment and Management (AIV +0.3% ) sees Y/Y adjusted FFO per share growth accelerating in 2020 as comparisons are clear of dilution resulting from the sale of its asset management business, according to slides that are being used in presentations to investors.

Sees base case for 2020 proforma FFO growth at 5%-7% to $2.59-$2.64 per share; compares with consensus estimate of $2.62.

Sees year-end net asset value to be ~$59 per share, assuming unchanged market pricing.

Expects NAV ~$62-$64 per share at year-end 2020, based on base case model and unchanged market pricing.

Expects to meet 2019 guidance (pro forma FFO per share of $2.44-$2.52 in its Q2 earnings release); consensus is $2.48.