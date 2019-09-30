Valaris wins rig deal for Neptune Energy;s Seagull project

Valaris (VAL -4.4% ) says it was awarded a contract by Neptune Energy to provide a heavy-duty jack-up drilling rig for the Seagull development oil project in the U.K. North Sea; financial terms are not disclosed.

Neptune says VAL's Rowan Gorilla VI will drill four firm wells for the development in an 18-month drilling campaign scheduled to start in Q3 2020.

Neptune is the operator of Seagull and holds a 35% interest, but BP actually owns a 50% stake in the project while JAPEX has 15%.