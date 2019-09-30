WeWork formally withdrawing IPO filing

WeWork (WE) announces it will file a request to withdraw its S-1 statement that was initially filed with the SEC on August 14.

Co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham: "We have decided to postpone our IPO to focus on our core business, the fundamentals of which remain strong. We are as committed as ever to serving our members, enterprise customers, landlord partners, employees and shareholders. We have every intention to operate WeWork as a public company and look forward to revisiting the public equity markets in the future."