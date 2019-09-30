Union Gaming sees upside for Vegas casino estimates

Union Gaming breaks down the gaming win report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
Analyst John DeCree: "Las Vegas Strip gaming revenue growth accelerates to +8.9% in August from +1.6% in July. Through the first two months of the quarter, gaming revenue on the Strip is up an encouraging 5.1%. While the September comparison is a bit harder for the state overall, it's still quite a bit easier for the Strip as GGR declined 3.9% y/y in September 2018, due primarily to low table hold, specifically on baccarat."
DeCree and team say the positive trends could represent upside to Las Vegas Strip estimates for MGM Resorts (MGM +0.9%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.2%), and Las Vegas Sands (LVS +1.1%).
