Boeing, Airbus to see lower jet demand as climate concern grows, UBS says

Rising concern about commercial flying's impact on the environment will serve to slow passenger growth and reduce jet sales from Boeing (BA -0.7% ) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.6% ), UBS analysts say in a new report.

UBS says a survey of more than 6K people showed a growing number of travelers in Europe and the U.S. already have reduced the number of flights they took over the last 12 months because of heightened climate change awareness.

European governments are moving to discourage flying: France soon will introduce a €1.5 tax on domestic tickets, rising to €18 ($20) on long haul travel, Germany plans to double its taxes for flights originating from Germany starting next January, and Switzerland is proposing a flight tax.

UBS's model predicts the concerns of the flying public combined with the increased cost will reduce intra-European traffic growth over the next 20 years to 1.5%/year vs. the 3% annually growth recently estimated by Airbus.